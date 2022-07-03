Bhavani aims to place Elamanchili on global map

Anakapalli: It is a matter of pride and honour for Anakapalli district that Madugula Bhavani selected for the Indian Junior Women's Hockey team, said Anakapalli District Collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subash.

Elamanchili-based hockey player Bhavani met the District Collector at the collector's office here on Saturday. Meeting her, the District Collector stated that the promising hockey player is sure to bring laurels to her hometown Elamanchili as well as Andhra Pradesh by taking the game to the international level.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector Ravi Subash said young sportspersons should draw inspiration from Bhavani who is set to make the state proud, he added. Further, the Collector gave her a hockey stick worth Rs.15,000 and asked about her future ambitions.

Bhavani briefed that she participated in many national competitions in sub-junior, junior and senior categories on behalf of Andhra Pradesh hockey team.

She told the Collector that after being selected for the National Hockey Academy in Delhi, she was shortlisted for the Indian Junior Women's Hockey team.

Along with Bhavani, her parents, legendary Hockey Club chairman Adari Veera Naidu, president Narasimha Rao, Elamanchili Hockey Association joint secretary Sairam, among others, were present.