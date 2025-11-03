Bhavani Deeksha arrangements reviewed

Vijayawada: A review meeting was held on Sunday afternoon in the EO’s chamber on the 4th floor of Mallikharjuna Maha Mantapam regarding the arrangements for Karthika Masam programmes and Bhavani Deeksha at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna and Executive Officer VK Seena Naik unveiled the Bhavani Deeksha 2025 pamphlet and wall poster.

The meeting was chaired by Radhakrishna alias Gandhi and Seena Naik, who issued necessary instructions to the temple staff. They discussed the conduct of Vedic programmes during the Deepotsavam scheduled to be held on Karthika Pournami (November 5) and reviewed the safety precautions to be taken for devotees.

The Vedic Committee briefed the officials on the implementation of the latest government guidelines for ensuring public safety. It was decided that the Deepotsavam would be organised completely under the auspices of the temple, with all Vedic rituals performed by temple priests according to tradition. In view of recent circumstances, the EO clarified that the Deepotsavam would be an internal temple event, and devotees would not be allowed to participate directly.

Vijayawada City police officials offered suggestions regarding the placement of lamps, regulation of access routes, and security arrangements. The meeting also discussed the Kalasha Jyothi procession to be held on December 4 and the conclusion of Bhavani Deeksha.

Vijayawada West Zone ACP Durga Rao, Traffic ACP Ramachandra Rao, One Town CI Guru Prakash, Traffic CI Uma Maheshwara Rao, temple priests, and engineering staff participated in the meeting.