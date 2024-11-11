Bhavani Deeksha Begins Today in Vijayawada, Will Continue Until December 25

Vijayawada: Bhavani Deeksha ritual has begun today at the Durgamalleswara Swamy Temple and the Indrakeeladri Hill in Vijayawada. Devotees from various parts of the region have gathered to participate in the sacred deeksha, which is an annual tradition observed at these temples.

The Bhavani Deeksha will continue for the next several weeks, concluding on December 25. During this period, devotees will observe a special vow of prayer and penance, seeking the blessings of Goddess Bhavani.

The temple administration has made elaborate arrangements to manage the large influx of devotees, ensuring smooth darshan and a safe and peaceful experience for all participants. The Bhavani Deeksha is a significant religious event in the region, drawing thousands of pilgrims each year.