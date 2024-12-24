Bhavani Deeksha Viramana continues

Vijayawada: Bhavani Deeksha Viramana continued for the third day on Monday at Durga temple with thousands of devotees from not only AP but from other states visited the temple and performed rituals to end the Deeksha with devotion.

On the first day, 42,000 devotees visited whereas on the second day (Sunday) 86,000 devotees visited the temple. On the third day also, the rush of devotees continued till evening. The devotees performed the Giri Pradakshina and rituals to end the Deeksha.

District collector G Lakshmisha along with the temple EO KS Ramarao supervised the arrangements. Wearing the traditional red dress and keeping the Irumudi on their heads, the devotees came to the temple and performed the rituals to relinquish the Deeksha.

VMC commissioner Dhyana Chandra instructed the officials to ensure supply of water for the makeshift toilets arranged by the civic body. He asked the supervisors and sanitary inspectors to take steps to ensure hygiene till the end of Deeksha Viramana on December 25.

Commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu monitored the security arrangements from the Command Control room located at Model Guest House near Prakasam Barrage. DCP Gowthami Shali, ADCP G Ramakrishna and ACPs accompanied the commissioner of police.