Bheemili clock tower to be developed soon
Visakhapatnam: A historical place Bheemunipatnam clock tower, also known as bell tower will be developed soon, informed constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao.
Inaugurating a conference hall built at a cost of Rs 1 crore at the Bheemili MPDO office here on Tuesday, the MLA said that there is a need to develop the clock tower. The engineering officials have prepared an estimation of Rs 30 lakh for the proposal. He mentioned that the constituency will be developed on all fronts and in line with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s aspiration to develop Visakhapatnam.
Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad and CMDF have provided funds of Rs 20 lakh each for the construction of the conference hall. Also, HPCL provided Rs 40 lakh for the purpose, the MLA commended.
Later, the MLA examined the clock tower. HPCL ED R Rama Krishnan, zonal commissioner Ayyappa Naidu and MPDO Narasimha Rao accompanied the MLA.
Later, Ganta Srinivasa Rao and his son Ganta Ravi Teja visited Sadguru Sivanandamurthy’s Ashram. Special prayers were performed at the Maha Lakshmi temple in the ashram. Former chief secretary to the government LV Subrahmanyam, took part in the puja rituals.