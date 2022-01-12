Bhimavaram boy selected for national fencing tourney

Bhimavaram: Ram Raju Mantena (8) from Bhimavaram has been selected for National Fencing Tournament. Ram is studying second class at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavans School in Bhimavaram and has been taking training at KM Fencing Club for the last two years.

Ram finished second and won silver medal in under-10 category State-level fencing competition held at Srikakulam on January 8.

Ram was selected for national tournament. KM Fencing Club organisers, fencing State secretary Gunnam Krishnamohan and Ram's family members expressed happiness over Ram's selection for national tournament, which will be held in Delhi in February last week.

Ram's family members hoped that Ram will definitely do better in the upcoming game that will make India proud in future.