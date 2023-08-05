  • Menu
Bhimavaram: SRKR Engg College faculty gets Ph D

SRKR Engineering College Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju felicitating Dr Rupa Jhansi Rani on the college premises at Bhimavaram on Friday
Bhimavaram: Assistant Professor Ch Rupa Jhansi Rani working in English department of SRKR Engineering College here has been awarded with Ph D by KL University for her research work on ‘Diasporic Vicissitudes in the Select Novels of Bharati Mukherjee’, informed college Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju on Friday.

The Principal honoured Dr Ch Rupa Jhansi Rani on behalf of the college management on the occasion of Dr Rani getting Ph D awarded.

Dr Rupa Jhansi Rani said that she worked on eminent author Bharti Mukherjee’s novels The Tiger’s Daughter (1971), Wife (1975), Jasmine (1989), The Holder of the World (1993) and Desirable Daughters (2002). In these novels Mukherjee focused on Indian heritage and culture though she lived abroad. She adopted new culture and ideas. The English department head Dr BhVN Lakshmi and other department colleagues congratulated Dr Rani.

X