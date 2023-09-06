Bhimavaram: SRKR Engg college principal felicitated

Bhimavaram: Dr M Jagapati Raju, principal of SRKR Engineering College was felicitated here on Tuesday on the occasion of Teachers’ Day giving credence to his 40-year-long service as teacher and principal.

The Civil Engineering department organised the Teachers’ Day programme on the college premises in which the students of the civil engineering felicitated the principal.

Head of the Civil Engineering department Dr CSV Prasad presided over the meeting in which Prof Phani Kumar, Dr PA Ramakrishnam Raju, Dr Prasad, alumni member Appala Raju and several students praised the services of Dr Jagapati Raju.

They recalled that several civil engineering students settled in high positions in various countries across the world due to the valuable guidance they received from the civil engineering faculty.

Later, Dr Phani Kumar, R&D Dean Dr PA Ramakrishnam Raju and others were also felicitated. The students cut a cake on the occasion.