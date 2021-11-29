Bhimavaram: Students exhorted to utilise facilities to achieve greater heights

Bhimavaram: The students should utilise the facilities available in the college to achieve greater heights in life, said Chief Executive Officer of SRKR Engineering College SRK Nishant Varma while addressing the orientation programme for freshers and their parents on the college premises here on Monday.

College principal Dr M Jagapati Raju presided over the meeting. The students should take all the precautions to overcome the threat of covid1-9 and rightly utilise the time to become good engineers who should bring laurels to the parents and the country.

College director K Jivasagar addressing the students and their parents said that the students should not feel frustrated in their efforts to achieve their goals. He advised the students not to belittle anyone or heckle them.

The principal complimented the parents for choosing their college for their wards. He said that the students of the college achieved national and international victories.

The parents while thanking the management of the college said that their children got a good opportunity to study in a very good college. Mechanical Engineering department head Dr K Brahma Raju, Prof BhV N Lakshmi and the heads of various departments, deans and the students participated in the meeting.