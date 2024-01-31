  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Bhuvaneswari consoles kin of deceased TDP workers

Nara Bhuvaneswari presenting a cheque to the family of Sudanagunta Venkatrao in Muktinuthalapadu on Tuesday
x

Nara Bhuvaneswari presenting a cheque to the family of Sudanagunta Venkatrao in Muktinuthalapadu on Tuesday

Highlights

Nara Bhuvaneswari consoled family members of Sudanagunta Venkatrao at his home in Muktinuthalapadu village near Ongole on Tuesday evening.

Ongole: Nara Bhuvaneswari consoled family members of Sudanagunta Venkatrao at his home in Muktinuthalapadu village near Ongole on Tuesday evening.

An ardent worker of the TDP Sudanagunta Venkatrao is said to have been saddened by the arrest of Naidu recently and died in anguish. Concerning the families of the deceased members of the party, Bhuvaneswari took a ‘Nijam Gelavali’ yatra to explain the facts of the accusations made against her husband to the public. As a token of gratitude, she is presenting a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to family members of the late party workers.

On Tuesday, Bhuvaneswari visited the families of Muvva Singarao at Chinna Nandipadu of Parchuru mandal, Tekkem Nageswara Rao at Yaddanapudi of Parchuru Assembly constituency before coming to Ongole.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X