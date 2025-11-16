Birsa Munda Jayanthi grandly celebrated

Vijayawada: Inspired by the legacy of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanath plans to establish a skill development centre at A Kondur to support the socio-economic development of tribal communities.

This was revealed by NTR District Tribal Welfare Officer M Phani Doorjati during the Birsa Munda Jayanti celebrations (Birth Anniversary) held on Saturday at the Vijayawada Parliament Office, NTR Bhavan, Guru Nanak Colony in the city.

The programme, organised by the NTR District Tribal Welfare Department with the cooperation of the MP, was presided over by TDP leader and former National Commission Member Madigani Gurunatham. At the same time, Phani Doorjati attended as the chief guest. The leaders paid floral tributes to Birsa Munda, honouring him as a symbol of tribal pride and resistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Phani Doorjati said the Tribal Welfare Department remains committed to advancing tribal communities and urged them to utilise government schemes designed to provide employment and livelihood opportunities. He appreciated the MP for hosting the Jayanti programme as part of the concluding celebrations of Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Madigani Gurunatham recalled Birsa Munda’s leadership in the historic tribal uprisings against the oppressive policies of the British and praised him as a national icon whose legacy transcends community boundaries.

Tribal educationist Dr Jyotirao Naik stressed the need to enhance higher education among tribal youth, urging officials to encourage students to complete their studies and draw inspiration from Birsa Munda’s determination.

TDP leaders, tribal representatives, NGOs, and local residents actively participated in the event.