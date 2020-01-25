BJP - Janasena long march postponed

Amaravati: In a statement, BJP State vice president Turaga Nagabhushanam has announced that the long march call given by BJP and Janasana on February 2nd as a protest against Amaravati capital shifting has been postponed.

He said the next date would be declared after discussing further action plan on the issue. Earlier, BJP and Janasena have decided to conduct a long march from Tadepalli to Vijayawada exhibition grounds on February 2nd at 2 pm.

Recently, BJP and Janasena leaders have met with Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi. After this, the two parties have decided to work together in AP. In this context, the coordination committee meeting was also held, where the leaders decided to conduct a long march on February 2nd in Vijayawada.

Now, BJP has announced that this program has been postponed. On the other side, there is no official confirmation from the Janasena party.