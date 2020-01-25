Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

BJP - Janasena long march postponed

BJP - Janasena long march postponed
Highlights

In a statement, BJP State vice president Turaga Nagabhushanam has announced that the long march call given by BJP and Janasana on February 2nd as a...

Amaravati: In a statement, BJP State vice president Turaga Nagabhushanam has announced that the long march call given by BJP and Janasana on February 2nd as a protest against Amaravati capital shifting has been postponed.

He said the next date would be declared after discussing further action plan on the issue. Earlier, BJP and Janasena have decided to conduct a long march from Tadepalli to Vijayawada exhibition grounds on February 2nd at 2 pm.

Recently, BJP and Janasena leaders have met with Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi. After this, the two parties have decided to work together in AP. In this context, the coordination committee meeting was also held, where the leaders decided to conduct a long march on February 2nd in Vijayawada.

Now, BJP has announced that this program has been postponed. On the other side, there is no official confirmation from the Janasena party.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
India, Brazil sign 15 agreements, unveil action plan to broad-base ties25 Jan 2020 11:32 AM GMT

India, Brazil sign 15 agreements, unveil action plan to broad-base ties

Dil Tho Happy Hai Ji Actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide – 6 Unknown Facts About Her
Dil Tho Happy Hai Ji Actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide – 6...
Degree student died in road accident in Vizianagaram
Degree student died in road accident in Vizianagaram
Municipal results: Hung in Nizamabad Corporation, BJP emerges as single largest party
Municipal results: Hung in Nizamabad Corporation, BJP emerges as...
Coronavirus Alert: Union Health Minister Holds High-Level Review
Coronavirus Alert: Union Health Minister Holds High-Level Review

More From Entertainment

More >>
Dil Tho Happy Hai Ji Actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide – 6 Unknown Facts About Her25 Jan 2020 11:10 AM GMT

Dil Tho Happy Hai Ji Actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide – 6 Unknown Facts About Her

Vijay Sethupathi Dropped Out From Varun Tej
Vijay Sethupathi Dropped Out From Varun Tej's Next Movie???
Varun Gets The Honour To Perform At Attari Border
Varun Gets The Honour To Perform At Attari Border
Shraddha Kapoor Get
Shraddha Kapoor Get's Experimental On Her Dress: The Leggy...
F3 On Cards???
F3 On Cards???


Top