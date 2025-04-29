BJP Condemns Congress for 'Grotesque' Use of Prime Minister Modi's Image

In a strong media statement, K. Krishna Sagar Rao, the Chief Spokesperson for the BJP in Telangana, has condemned the Indian National Congress for allegedly using a "grotesque, headless image" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a political context.

Rao expressed his outrage, calling the act "vile" and a reflection of "desperation and disrespect" towards India's democratically elected leader. He demanded that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, provide an immediate explanation for what he termed a "shameful display of violent imagery."

Rao highlighted that during a time when the nation seeks unity and constructive dialogue, such divisive tactics from the opposition reveal Congress's true intentions and disregard for democratic values. He asserted that the people of India, who regard their Prime Minister and the democratic process with high esteem, would reject Congress's "anti-national posturing" and respond appropriately.

Krishna Sagar Rao's Statement:

"I unequivocally condemn this vile act and urge Congress leaders to explain their shameful display of violent imagery. Such tactics will not go unanswered, and the people of India will teach Congress a befitting lesson."

The statement was issued on April 29, 2025.