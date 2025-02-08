BJP defeated corrupt AAP, says GVL

Former Member of Parliament GVL Narasimha Rao said that BJP has defeated AAP and claimed that the party is already leading in 41 seats. He anticipates that the BJP will ultimately win no fewer than 46 seats, marking what he described as a "historic victory" for the party.

GVL stated that the BJP's anticipated success in defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by a significant margin has brought him immense satisfaction. He noted a shift in voter sentiment compared to the last election, asserting that the people of Delhi have voted for a "double engine government" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He criticized the AAP's record in governance, claiming that the populace has lost faith in the party's promises and that they have chosen to end what he termed "corrupt rule." GVL was particularly scathing in his remarks about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of misusing power and transforming from a "common man" to someone living in excess, referencing the construction of a lavish residence, which he called a "Sheesh Mahal."

He further condemned Kejriwal's desperation for electoral success, stating that the voters of Delhi have delivered a verdict that serves as a "slap in the face" to the AAP. GVL assured the public that the BJP will honor every promise made during the election campaign, expressing unwavering faith in Modi's leadership. He concluded by affirming that his party’s governance will continue to benefit the people of Delhi.