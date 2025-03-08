Live
Just In
BJP demands inquiry into Vinayaka Sagar development works
Tirupati: Alleging irregularities in Vinayaka Sagar works going under Smart City project, BJP leader P Naveen Kumar Reddy demanded an inquiry into the issue.
In a statement on Friday, Naveen said despite spending huge amounts, Sagar development works are still going on. Funds were released in two spells – Rs 12 crore (GO No 240) in first phase and Rs 10 crore (GO No 259) in second phase, for the completion of the development works including strengthening and restructuring tank bund, beautification of tank area, walking track, children play area, installations of status. But most of the works remain incomplete, he pointed out.
Naveen criticised that the authorities failed to stop drain water flowing on the roads, making the area stink, causing lot of inconvenience to people visiting the Sagar. ‘Daily 2,000 people from colonies around the tank and also from other localities will visit Vinayaka Sagar to spend time with their families. But due to the poor maintenance, they are facing inconvenience,’ he added.