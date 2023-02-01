BJP flays CM for delaying Veligonda project

Ongole(Prakasam District): BJP State executive committee member Sirasanagandla Srinivas stated that they are going to stage an agitation, demanding immediate release of Rs 1,500 crore funds and speedy completion of Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project in Prakasam district.

Addressing a press meet at the party Prakasam district office here on Tuesday, he flayed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for postponing the date of completion of the project, just like former CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu did.

Srinivas explained that Prakasam is one of the districts in the country that receives less rainfall due to its rain shadowy environment. He criticised that though the district has a record number of minor irrigation tanks, all are empty due to the administration failure of the YSRCP public representatives. He alleged, "Local YSRCP leaders like Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Audimulapu Suresh are more focussed on gambling and religious conversions and failed to repair at least one minor irrigation tanks. But finished the funds of Rs 360 crore that were released by the government."

The BJP leader said Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project is like a lifeline for 4.90 lakh acres and 15 lakh people in the fluoride and for the drought-hit mandals of Western Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy awarded the project works to his favourites in the name of reverse tendering but neglected its completion and distribution of R&R package to the ousters.

Srinivas demanded the government to take action to complete the project at least this summer, by immediately releasing Rs 1,500 crore, as it is the best time for the completion of pending tunnelling and head regulator works.

He said that the local BJP leaders have been demanding Veligonda project since 1982, and now decided to build an aggressive agitation with farmers and public in the coming few days if the government doesn't respond now.

BJP district president PV Sivareddy, general secretary Kukatla Nageswara Rao, AP Kisan Morcha vice-president PV Krishna Reddy, Seggem Srinivas and others were present at the press meet.