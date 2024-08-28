BJP gears up for membership drive

Tirupati: BJP Tirupati Assembly unit is gearing up for party membership the enrolment, which will be commence from September 1 across the country. A meeting held here on Tuesday, chaired by Tirupati Assembly constituency BJP convener Ajay Kumar, discussed over membership enrolment and resolved to double the membership this time in Tirupati assembly segment.

Ajay Kumar said BJP is the political party with largest membership in the world. He urged party activists to focus on enrolling new members from youth, women and weaker sections by explaining to them the measures being taken up by the NDA government for their development.



BJP leaders Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Dr Sri Hari, Janardan Reddy, Vijay Kumar, Thondamanati Subramanyam Reddy, Bhaskar Reddy, Babu, Kavitha and others were present.