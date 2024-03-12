BJP leader Ganesh participates in Women's Day Celebrations

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Bhanuka Mallikarjuna and his wife, Bhanuka Narmada Mallikarjuna, organized a special program at Ward-06, Sitarampuram in the Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency. The program was attended by MP candidate Etala Rajender and BJP Cantonment Contested MLA candidate Sriganesh, who participated in cutting the cake with the women and wished them a Happy Women's Day.

During the event, Sriganesh expressed his delight at being able to attend the program and meet all the women gathered in one place. He commended the efforts of Bhanuka Mallikarjuna and his wife in organizing the event and spreading awareness about the importance of empowering women in society.