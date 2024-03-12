Live
- K’taka BJP slams Cong govt’s move to hike property tax in Bengaluru
- Hyderabad Filmmaker’s Documentary ‘Hero of the Sea’ Wins Big at Indian World Film Festival
- Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan surpasses Sachin to become youngest Mumbai batter to score century in final
- Web portal for citizenship seekers launched, 'CAA-2019' mobile App to come soon
- YS Jagan announces ex-gratia of Rs. 20 lakh to kin of women committed suicide over online harassment
- Ranbir Kapoor's Blockbuster Animal Roars onto TV Screens this Weekend!
- Nothing Phone (2a) 60K units sold within 60 min of its launch
- 'It’s going to be very difficult for Australia to change now', Mark Taylor backs struggling opener Smith
- UP Warriorz fan Katrina shares pictures with sister Isabelle from WPL match
- Bollywood's Hottest Duo, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, Set to Say 'I Do'
BJP leader Ganesh participates in Women's Day Celebrations
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Bhanuka Mallikarjuna and his wife, Bhanuka Narmada Mallikarjuna, organized a special program at Ward-06
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Bhanuka Mallikarjuna and his wife, Bhanuka Narmada Mallikarjuna, organized a special program at Ward-06, Sitarampuram in the Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency. The program was attended by MP candidate Etala Rajender and BJP Cantonment Contested MLA candidate Sriganesh, who participated in cutting the cake with the women and wished them a Happy Women's Day.
During the event, Sriganesh expressed his delight at being able to attend the program and meet all the women gathered in one place. He commended the efforts of Bhanuka Mallikarjuna and his wife in organizing the event and spreading awareness about the importance of empowering women in society.
