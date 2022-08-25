BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested once again, police beefed up security

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh was arrested by the police once again on Thursday. Shahinayatganj police arrested Raja Singh in a case of controversial remarks against a community. The MLA was already been served a notice under 41 CrPC.



In the wake of Raja Singh's arrest, police were deployed heavily at his residence and barricades were set up on the way to Raja Singh's house. The police are taking action to avoid any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, the he police challenged the Nampally court's rejection of Raja Singh's remand in the High Court, which will hear the petition tomorrow.

It is known that Rajasingh was produced in the Nampally court by the Mangalhat police two days ago in a case of inappropriate remarks against a certain class. First, the court remanded Raja Singh for 14 days, however, the latter's lawyer challenged this in the court arguing that the police did not comply with the condition of 41 CrPC. The court opined that the remand procedure by the police was not proper and rejected Raja Singh's remand.