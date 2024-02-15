BJP new office inaugurated in Gajuwaka

The new office of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Gajuwaka Constituency was inaugurated by Gajuwaka Constituency Convenor Karanam Reddy Narasinga Rao in preparation for the upcoming general elections in the next two months. The opening ceremony, held in the Pantulugari Meda area of Patagajuwaka, had Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao as the chief guest, while district president Medapati Ravindra also participated as a special guest and helped inaugurate the office alongside Karanam Reddy Narsinga Rao.

During the event, GVL expressed his belief in the strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Gajuwaka constituency. He said that he was very happy about establishing a party office in an area of approximately 3,000 square yards. The new office would be instrumental in addressing and solving public problems, as well as conducting meetings with party leaders and workers for various party programs. Karanamreddy Narasimha Rao further added that the party office was opened on the election occasion based on the instructions of MP GVL Narasimha Rao. The office will serve as a means to tackle public issues and will always remain accessible to the people.



Several welfare schemes were mentioned during the event, including free cooking gas connections through the Kendhra Ujwala scheme, free training for 3,500 sewing machines through Piyam Vishwakarma, five lakh free health cards through Ayusman Bharat, and financial support of up to one lakh and fifty thousand rupees through the Piyam Awas Yojana for house construction and up to ten lakh rupees as Mudra Loan for business ventures.

The event saw participation from district leaders, Janasena party members, Janasena Corporator, Janasena Leaders, party workers, and various other individuals. Gas connections and Ayusman Bharat cards were distributed among women as part of the welfare schemes offered by the central government. Many leaders, activists, and women from different political parties have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, attracted by the welfare schemes initiated by the central government and the services provided by KNR, especially in the Gajuwaka constituency. They praised the Narendra Modi administration for its bold decisions and commitment to the development of the country. KNR warmly welcomed the new members by presenting them with party scarves.