BJP ready to join TDP-JSP alliance?

Vijayawada: Is BJP in Andhra Pradesh inching towards joining hands directly or indirectly with TDP-Jana Sena combine? If the developments in the party are of any indication, it appears so.

The party top leadership which met here on Thursday cautioned the party leaders against making any comment regarding poll alliances. BJP senior leader Y Satya Kumar told them that it was beyond their purview and any decision regarding alliances will have to come from Delhi.

At the same time, he took the opinion of the senior party leaders regarding the political scenario in the state and if alliances have to be there what should be their nature. The BJP has asked the leaders to give their opinion in writing individually.

Members of Core Committee, who concluded their two-day meet on Thursday, clearly expressed their views about the party’s position in the state and how to go ahead during the ensuing general elections.

When asked about his opinion on the proposal of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and that the TDP-JSP and BJP should jointly fight the polls, Satya Kumar said BJP was not a strong party in the state though it was the strongest one at national level. Strong parties should come forward for the alliances to discuss the issue with other parties. Let TDP come forward, he added indicating softening of the saffron party’s stand to sail with TDP-JSP.

Some BJP leaders reportedly expressed the view that it would be better to go for the polls along with the TDP and Jana Sena. Andhra Pradesh leaders told the visiting national leaders that there is an impression in the general public in the state that BJP and YSRCP are two sides of the same coin and nothing has been done to allay this impression by the national party. They also made it clear that on its own BJP cannot win any seat.