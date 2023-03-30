BJP slams state govt's negligence on Central projects in Prakasam

Vijayawada: BJP political feedback pramukh Lanka Dinakar submitted representations to several Union ministers with the assistance of BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandhareswari on long-term pending projects under the purview of Ongole parliamentary constituency and projects delayed due to negligence of the state government.

In his memorandum, Dinakar said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to fulfill the long pending demand of people of western part of the Prakasam district for a separate district with Markapuram as headquarters. He said the CM neglected western Prakasam without completing Velugonda project resulting in lack of irrigation water for farmers and drinking water for people.

By shelving Amaravati-Anantapur greenfield expressway, Jagan Mohan Reddy betrayed the people of Giddalur, Markapuram and Yerragondapalem constituencies who gave him highest majority in the 2019 elections. Even though it has been 18 years since the completion of the survey of the 87 km railway line from Ongole to Donakonda, the state government has not initiated steps to complete the project to benefit the people of the backward region. The project, if completed, will extend from the district headquarter of Ongole to the backward western Prakasam as well as to Rayalaseema and Bengaluru in Karnataka for the travellers and goods transportation for distance to other areas will be reduced drastically.

If the expressway was realized, the Schedule Tribe and Depressed Community people living around Nallamalla would have access to other areas for transportation from Ongole.

Dinakar said railways minister Ashwani Vaishnaw responded positively to complete the Ongole-Donakonda railway line as a priority, if the state government acts fast. With the approval and assistance of the Central government, the proposed NIMZ (National Investments Manufacturing Zone) at Kanigiri in West Prakasam with an investment of Rs 11,000 crore in 14,000 acre would have provides 5 lakh direct and indirect jobs and the industrial node in Donakonda in more than 17,000 acre as part of the Visakha-Chennai industrial corridor. But it has been delayed due to lack of sincerity on the part of state government in providing the necessary land on time.

The Union ministers concerned Piyush Goyal and minister of state Som Prakash responded positively and if the state government takes action for the establishment of industrial estates in the Western Prakasam, they will extend their cooperation and Central share of funds for NIMZ in Kanigiri and Donakonda industrial corridor under VCIC.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dinakar said they have requested Union minister Nitin Gadkari to complete the Amaravati-Anantapur greenfield expressway for the development of western Prakasam and spiritual tourism zone for devotees visiting temples like Srisailam, Kendra, Mahanandi and Ahobilam from across the country, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is not cooperating with this infrastructure facility that creates wealth and employment opportunity for the backward western Prakasam.

He said Gadkari gave a positive response to their explanation on the need for Ongole West Bypass Road in view of constant movement of large transport vehicles with loads of granite through Ongole city between residential and business complexes to Chennai, Krishnapatnam ports and Gundlapally Industrial Growth Centre and other areas, posing a risk to the lives of local people.