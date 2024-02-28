BJP slams YSRCP govt for claiming owning up Central schemes

Nellore: As part of a five-day Praja Poru programme, BJP district unit organised an awareness programme at Mulimudi Bus Stand, Chinna Bazar Santhapet areas in Nellore city on Tuesday.

On the occasion, BJP activists distributed brochures at houses and shops explaining Central government’s welfare schemes to the people.

BJP senior leader and party former district president P Surendra Reddy alleged that YSRCP government was misleading the people by claiming Central government schemes as its own.

He alleged that the state government is not even in a position to pay salaries properly to sanitary workers in Nellore Municipal Corporation.

He said despite Central government allocating garbage collection vehicles under Swatcha Bharath Mission (SBM) the state government was claiming it as its own scheme. He said there are a number of Central schemes being misused by ruling party in its five-year rule.

The BJP leader appealed to the people not to vote for YSRCP in the ensuing elections in order to spare themselves and the state of bitter experience for another five years.

Party leaders Midathala Ramesh and others were present.