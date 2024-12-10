Live
BJP to field Krishnaiah in RS byelections from AP
- The BC leader resigned along with two other members of YSRCP
- TDP is yet to announce its candidates for the two seats it is going to contest
Guntur: BJP high command on Monday announced the candidature of former member of Rajya Sabha and Backward Classes Welfare Association national president Ryaga Krishnaiah as its candidate for Rajya Sa-bha byelections from Andhra Pradesh.
He hails from the Telangana, but was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from AP on YSRCP ticket in 2022 but resigned in September this year.
He had stated that he resigned the membership to focus on removing hurdles in strengthening the backward classes movement in Telangana. The byelections for three Rajya Sabha seats from AP are scheduled for December 20. The polls were necessitated due to the resignation of YSRCP Rajya Sabha members R Krishnaiah, Beedha Masthan Rao and Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao.
Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao and Beedha Mastan Rao joined the TDP. TDP has sufficient majority to bag all the three Rajya Sabha seats .
TDP allotted one Rajya Sabha seat to BJP. The party high command is fielding R Krishnaiah. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is doing an exercise for selecting party candidates for R S byelections. With these two members, the party is going to re-enter Rajya Sabha.