Just In
BJYM activists donate blood
Highlights
Madanapalle(Annamayya district): As part of social service activities taken up nationwide on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations, BJYM activists led by Bandi Anand donated blood here on Saturday.
BJP district president Sai Lokesh said responding to the nation-wide party call, the blood donation camp was organised by the party youth wing BJYM and lauded activists, who donated blood on Saturday.
He said it was the responsibility of youth to take the achievements of Modi government in the past 9 years, to the people to vote BJP to see Modi again become prime minister for the good of country.
The social service programme by party activists would continue till October 2, he said.
