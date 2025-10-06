Blood donation camp organised

Rajamahendravaram: A blood donation camp jointly organised by the Rotary Club of Rajahmundry River City and Dhanvantari Blood Bank witnessed a heartwarming response, with 120 individuals voluntarily donating blood. The event was held at the AKC Rotary River City Hall on JN Road.

The camp was inaugurated and conducted with the support and cooperation of key figures including Lankalapalli Srinivas, President of the Rotary Club of Rajahmundry River City; Akkala Veera Deepika, the Club’s Secretary; former Rotary Governor V Bhaskar Ram; and Assistant Governor VVS Krishna Rao.

The entire blood donation process was meticulously supervised by Dr Kalluri Srinivasa Rao, a medical expert and the head of Dhanwantari Blood Bank, ensuring the safety and well-being of all donors.

The event saw active participation from a diverse group of individuals. Members of the Rotaract Club of Rajahmundry River City, along with players and teachers from the fields of table tennis, cricket, and physical education, came forward to donate. Prominent NSS social service activist Dr Nageswara Rao and several other volunteers also lent their support to the noble cause, contributing to the camp’s success.