Blood sport thrives despite govt efforts, says MLC Ramu Surya Rao

Eluru: MLC Ramu Surya Rao has expressed concern over the thriving blood sport of cockfights in spite of several efforts taken by the State government to curb the menace during Sankranti every year.

He was the chief guest at the prize distribution function organized for winners of DYFI Sankranti cricket tournament here on Friday.

The MLC lamented that cruelty against animals was going on unchecked despite statements by officials to implement court orders on prevention of cockfights during Sankranti.

He appreciated efforts of DYFI and SFI in entertaining youth by organizing various sports and cultural activities during Sankranti. Because of the efforts of these organizations, there is possibility of youth deviating from right path and fall prey to illegal activities of cockfight and gambling, he said.

'Manavatha' former president A Nageswara Rao said it was a thing of great relief that organisations like DYFI and SFI had been striving beyond their capacity to fight unlawful activities of cockfight and gambling and working for the good of the youth.

DYFI district secretary G Siva Kumar demanded that the State government take stern action against political leaders and people's representatives who have been spoiling the lives of the youth by attracting them towards cockfights and gambling. He suggested that the government should take initiative to organize sports competitions to keep the youth on right track during Sankranti.

He also requested the government to encourage rural youth in participating in sports activities and improving infrastructure like playgrounds in villages.

He appreciated the 'Jersey' team for winning the cricket tournament and Upper 11 team for clinching runners title.

SFI district secretary K Anil Kumar, CITU city president V Saibabu and others were present.

Suryarao and Nageswara Rao presented prizes and certificates to the winners.