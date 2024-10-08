BoB appoints Sachin Tendulkar as global brand ambassador

  • Menu
Tirupati: Bank of Baroda (BoB) has announced cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its global brand ambassador, marking a new phase in the bank’s transformation. This strategic partnership highlights shared values of excellence and trust.

Tendulkar will feature in the bank’s new campaign ‘Play the Masterstroke’, aimed at encouraging financial growth and literacy. Alongside, the bank introduced the exclusive ‘BoB Masterstroke Savings Account’, offering premium services for high-end customers.

