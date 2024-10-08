Live
- Yearly flooding leaves farmers struggling
- Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ Achieves Rs 243.1 Crore in 10 Days
- Chandrababu expresses sorrow over bus accident to Vijayawada lawyers
- Emraan Hashmi Injured While Filming ‘Goodachari 2’ in Hyderabad
- Madhya Pradesh CM to launch 'Awas Sakhi' app at Gram Vikas Sammelan in Sehore
- Call to use latest technology for road maintenance
- 6 jeeps seized for collecting high fare
- Congress Leader's ED Summons Sparks Political Controversy In Manipur
- Delhi CM Residence Handover Sparks Political Controversy
- Long term plan to avoid flooding sought
Just In
BoB appoints Sachin Tendulkar as global brand ambassador
Highlights
Bank of Baroda (BoB) has announced cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its global brand ambassador, marking a new phase in the bank’s transformation.
Tirupati: Bank of Baroda (BoB) has announced cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its global brand ambassador, marking a new phase in the bank’s transformation. This strategic partnership highlights shared values of excellence and trust.
Tendulkar will feature in the bank’s new campaign ‘Play the Masterstroke’, aimed at encouraging financial growth and literacy. Alongside, the bank introduced the exclusive ‘BoB Masterstroke Savings Account’, offering premium services for high-end customers.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS