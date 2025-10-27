Bodies of private bus accident victims handed over to families

Kurnool: Kurnool District Collector Dr A Siri stated that the bodies of those who lost their lives in the recent private travels bus accident at Chinnatekur were handed over to their respective families after the completion of DNA testing and confirmation of identity. The bodies were transported to their native places in ambulances under official supervision. The Collector addressing media persons on Sunday has said that the tragic accident involving the V Kaveri Travels bus claimed 19 lives.

Forensic samples were collected from the deceased and their relatives, and DNA testing was conducted at the FSL Lab in Vijayawada. After all the samples matched, the authorities began handing over the bodies to the families.

From morning till afternoon, 10 bodies were handed over to seven families, while seven more bodies are scheduled to be released later in the day as the families arrive.

Dr Siri further informed that the remaining victims’ families are expected to reach Kurnool by tomorrow, and arrangements have been made to hand over the bodies to them as soon as they arrive. One unidentified body has also been traced with police assistance to a person named Trimurthulu.

DNA samples from his family were collected, and the body will be handed over once the results are confirmed on Monday. The Collector added that Amrit Kumar, a 48-year-old victim from Bihar, was cremated in Kurnool itself, with the necessary arrangements made under the supervision of the Municipal Corporation.

She also stated that the details of the bank accounts of the bereaved families have been collected, and the report regarding the ex-gratia payment has been sent to the State government for necessary action.