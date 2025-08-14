BONbLOC Technologies opens new hub in Vij Hans News Service

Gannavaram: BONbLOC Technologies Limited opened a state-of-the-art hub here on Wednesday, marking a key milestone in its expansion across India. The 5,000 sq.ft. facility, located on the 1st Floor of Medha Towers in Kesarapalli, will function as a high-performance offshore service center.

It features a 10-seater boardroom, meeting rooms, two manager cabins, over 60 workstations, a secure server room, and a private pantry. Founded in 2019, BONbLOC employs over 350 professionals across the USA, Mexico, and India, delivering technology solutions for industries like food and grocery, retail, healthcare, and automotive.