- Comic Con back in Hyd’bad, to be held from Oct 31 – Nov 2
- People urged to donate organs
- TGICET-2025 admissions counselling schedule announced
- Heavy rains claim 2 lives in Vijayawada
- BRAOU extends UG/PG admissions deadline to August 30
- TG BJP lauds apex court’s decision to transfer lawyer couple murder case to CBI
- Rangareddy receives 448.8 mm rains
- Govt to felicitate SSC & Inter toppers during I-Day celebrations
- Wage hike: Hectic efforts on to end impasse in Tollywood
- Rise in flood outflow from Prakasam barrage
BONbLOC Technologies opens new hub in Vij Hans News Service
Highlights
Gannavaram: BONbLOC Technologies Limited opened a state-of-the-art hub here on Wednesday, marking a key milestone in its expansion across India. The 5,000 sq.ft. facility, located on the 1st Floor of Medha Towers in Kesarapalli, will function as a high-performance offshore service center.
It features a 10-seater boardroom, meeting rooms, two manager cabins, over 60 workstations, a secure server room, and a private pantry. Founded in 2019, BONbLOC employs over 350 professionals across the USA, Mexico, and India, delivering technology solutions for industries like food and grocery, retail, healthcare, and automotive.
