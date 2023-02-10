Botcha assures to protect SRR college land from encroachers

Vijayawada: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana assured to protect the SRR and CVR Government College land in Vijayawada. He said stringent action would be taken against the trespassers and encroachers, who try to occupy the government college land. He spoke to the alumni of the college at his residence in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Alumni of the college, the official language commission chairman P Vijay Babu, former principal of the college Velaga Joshi, Venugopal, NVR Sridhar and others met the education minister and submitted a representation.

They explained about the attempts being made to encroach the government college land. They said the SRR and CVR Government college has 6.67 acres of land and some people are trying to encroach on the college land and some people have encroached the land and constructed buildings also.

The alumni association had taken to the notice of the police, revenue and other department officials on the encroachment of college land.

The Education Minister said he would take the matter to the notice to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and give orders to the police, education and revenue department officials to take steps to protect the precious land.

The alumni association members told the minister that Urdu medium students are suffering due to lack of faculty and requested the education minister to appoint the lecturers for teaching. The minister assured the alumni that he would see the possibility of sanctioning faculty for Urdu medium students. He said that he would discuss the issue in the meeting of the higher education council.