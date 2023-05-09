  • Menu
Botsa Satyanarayana assures farmers of justice, slams Naidu for false propaganda

Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana expressed anger on TDP leader Chandrababu. He complained that Chandrababu Rythu Yatra is only to showcase his existence among the people.

On the other hand, Minister Botsa told the media on Tuesday that government will work according to the court verdict in the case of Amaravati farmers. "The AIM of the government is to give house site pattas to the poor in Amaravati. In the wake of untimely rains, special officers have been appointed to compensate the farmers," Botsa said.

The minister said that the government will do justice to every farmer. He said that they are repatriated AP students from Manipur to the state safely and clarified that they are in touch with AP Bhavan officials to bring the students who are still stranded in Manipur.

