Botsa Satyanarayana participates in YSR death anniversary program in Atlanta

On the occasion of the death anniversary of YSRCP (YSR Congress Party), various events were organised by YSRCP members worldwide, including in the two Telugu states. These events aimed to pay tribute to the late leader and commemorate his welfare schemes. Even in America, YSRCP members actively participated in these programs. Botsa Satyanarayana, the Minister of Education, paid his respects to the late leader at a memorial event held in Atlanta.



During his tribute, Botsa Satyanarayana spoke about his personal connection with the great leader and the impact of his revolutionary programs on the lives of the poor. He said that the late leader believed that education was crucial for the betterment of society, and he envisioned a future where even the children of the poor could become doctors and engineers. "The fee reimbursement scheme was introduced, enabling lakhs of underprivileged children to receive free education," he said



Botsa Satyanarayana emphasised that if YSR took two steps towards education, Chief Minister Jagan has taken four steps forward with the same vision. Under the leadership of CM Jagan, the Andhra Pradesh government has recognized the importance of education and implemented several revolutionary programs. He praised initiatives such as Nadu-Nedu, digital teaching, Vidya Kanuka, Amma Vodi, and Goru Mudda, stating that these schemes are unparalleled in the country and that the education sector in Andhra Pradesh serves as a model for the entire nation.



Following the event, Botsa Satyanarayana engaged in discussions with the expatriate Andhra community, touching upon various topics including the government schemes introduced by CM Jagan, the economic and political situation of the state and the country, and other relevant issues.