Botsa Satyanarayana releases the list of selected candidates for integrated courses in RGUKT

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released the list of RGUKT Integrated Course Candidates. The State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has released the list of selected candidates for the six-year integrated course to this extent.



It is learned 77 percent of those who studied in government schools secured seats in RGUKT. The first 20 ranks were achieved by students of government schools and model schools.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister Botsa said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given more importance to RGUKT started by late chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy. "A new Ongole campus has been opened. Admissions are done transparently on the basis of 10th class marks," Botsa said adding that 400 seats have been allotted in EBC quota.



Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Eluru District, Andhra Pradesh has issued a notification seeking applications for admissions in two-year PUC and four-year BTech courses for the academic year 2022-23 on September 1. After the scrutiny, the Andhra Pradesh government has released the selected list on Thursday.