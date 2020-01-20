Breaking: Decentralisation and repeal of CRDA Act bills passed in the Assembly

After a day long discussion on the decentralisation of the development in the state, the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly has passed the bills, Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and equal Development of all Regions and repeal of CRDA Act a while ago.

The decentralisation bill moved by the finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy while the repeal of CRDA Act bill was moved by the Municipal and Urban Development minister Botsa Satyanarayana were passed with voice vote in the house.

Before adjournment of the house, speaker Tammineni Sitaram has expressed his happiness over the passing of bills and thanked Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him the opportunity as speaker to be part of the historic transformation of the state.