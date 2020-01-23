Top
Breaking: Minister Botsa Satyanarayana hints about the repeal of Legislative Council in AP

With the speculations about the abolition of the legislative Council is doing rounds in the political circles, Minster for Municipal and Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana has made some interesting comments on legislative Council. Taking a dig at council chairman for recommending the three capital bill to select committee on discretionary powers, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana questioned what is a necessity of Council if the chairman takes the decision based on his discretionary powers. "It will affect the people in the long run," He added.

Going by the latest comments made by the minister, the government seems to be thinking of abolishing the Council. However, it is said to be not an easy process. As per the process, if the Council had to be repealed, first it must be approved by the state assembly. As the YCRCP has a majority in the Assembly, it may come to light.

Later, it has to be approved by the Parliament and also the president's consent needed, which can take at least a month to three months for all of this to happen. However, Botsa's comments have now become a hot topic in AP politics.

