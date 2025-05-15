Breaking tradition: Fathers and kids bond over avakaya-making

Visakhapatnam: As grannies and women of the house prep up to make fiery ‘avakaya’ that slides into sun-dried ceramic jars to last all year round, men too come up with their own versions of tangy ‘kotha avakaya’ that becomes an integral part of the daily meal in most Telugu households.

Andhra’s iconic mango pickle is now witnessing a subtle but significant shift. Increasingly, men in Telugu households are stepping into the pickling space, wielding ladles and spice mixes with surprising confidence.

Traditionally made in sun-dried ceramic jars and savoured throughout the year, avakaya is a spicy mango pickle that holds cultural and culinary significance in Andhra and Telangana. For generations, the art of pickling was passed down through the women of the family—until now.

“Pickling was always my grandmother’s domain,” says M. Venkatesh, a caterer in Visakhapatnam. “No matter how many other versions I explore, nothing matches the taste of my granny’savakaya. Thankfully, I picked up the recipe before she passed away two years back. Although I could not replicate the exact recipe of my granny, I am glad that I got somewhere close which I consider a great achievement,”

What’s driving the change? A mix of nostalgia, digital access, and renewed interest in traditional cooking. Video tutorials and Instagram reels now offer easy-to-follow guides for making avakaya, once considered a complicated and time-consuming affair.

““It is certainly a time-consuming exercise,” says P. Srinivasa Rao, who learned the recipe online. “But the look on my children’s faces when they taste it is worth it. They’ve even christened it ‘Daddy Pachadi’.”

In a time when fewer families are following elaborate home-cooked traditions, this rise in male-led pickling comes as a surprise—and a welcome one. For Class IX student Bablu, it’s the most exciting part of summer. “My dad lets me help him while he does the hard part. It’s our bonding time,” he says.Historically, references to mango pickle making appear in Telugu folklore and literature, underscoring its place in the region’s cultural fabric. With its signature mix of mustard powder, fenugreek, red chilli, garlic, and sesame oil, avakaya is more than just a condiment, it’s a symbol of home.

Now, with changing roles in the kitchen and new tools at their disposal, men are becoming unlikely custodians of this age-old tradition.

As the pickling season peaks, markets are flooded with raw mangoes and spice blends. But in kitchens across Telugu states, it’s not just the women who are busy. Men, too, are now preserving summer, one jar at a time.