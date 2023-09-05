Bring Anti coversion bill in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Vishwa Hindu Parishad( VHP) Central General Secretary Milind Parande demanded the Andhra pradesh government to bring an Anti Conversion Bill immediately to restrain the conversions which are taking place at a large scale in the state. He also demanded the TTD to safeguard the devotees and not to disrupt the 'Darshan' of the lord and opined that the Hindu Temples must get rid of the government control and their property and income must be spent only for Hindus and for propagating Hindu dharma.

The jobs and the shops in the temples must be given only to Hindus, he added. While addressing a press conference at VHP office in Vijayawada on Tuesday, the VHP Central General Secretary said that recently the Andhra Pradesh government had allegedly nominated corrupt people and economic offenders as members of the TTD trust board and added that the Vishva Hindu Parishad was opposing this and demanding to take people of integrity and GOD fearing into Temple Trust all over Andhra. He further said that, " Temple construction at Ayodhya is fast progressing.

By Makara Sankranti of 2024, the sacred Bala Ram Idols will be consecreted. This will be organised to be the proud program for the Hindus all over the world.The Bajrangdal Sourya Jagaran Yatra will be organised all over India by Vishwa Hindu Parishad. In the Yatra youth are targeted to improve their Desh Bhakti Daiv Bhakti and to keep them away from all bad habits.Besides telling them the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters to imbibe their bravery. Yatra will cover 80 percent of Villages in Andhra Pradesh.

Popular functions all over the country are planned, as Vishva Hindu Parishad is completing 60 years of its formation. Programs are targeted to expand the organisation. The present 60,000 committees are expected to become 1 lakh, to make the membership from 72 lakh to 1 crore, the 4500 service activities are to be doubled, besides doubling the 400 district service centres.In Andhra Pradesh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad is organising 27 service activities since 40 years in Harijan and Girijan bastis. There are 950 students in our schools run by Vishva Hindu Parishad in Andhra Pradesh with 520 in the hostels. This will be doubled in near future", he informed. He also said that The dharmacharyas would travel all over India to address the people about Hindu Jagaran against conversions, kutumbha prabodhan and samata. ReferringReffering to the Tamil Nadu minister and son of the CM Stalin Udayanidhi's comments on sanatanaDharma, he said that the VHP vehemently opposed the remarks and demanded unconditional apologies from him, he stated.