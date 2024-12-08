Bring out latent talent in students, teachers told

Guntur : Union minister of state for rural development and communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar urged the teachers to bring out innate talent in the students and encourage them to excel in their studies. He addressed the mega teachers and parents met at ZP high school in Medikonduru in the district on Satur-day.

Speaking on this occasion, he said, “Parents and teachers guide the students but students have to study hard to come up in their chosen fields.

The students should study the subjects in depth and take coop-eration from the teachers. Those who study subjects with focus will excel in the competitions and are no substitutes for hard work.

Teachers have the capacity to mould the students to become space research-ers, professors and toppers in the other fields,” he said.

He urged the parents to spend some time with their children to know their feelings, interests and attitude.

Chandrasekhar criticised the YSRCP government for failing to conduct at least one parents-teachers meeting to discuss how to develop the students during the last five- years.

He thanked the minister for HRD Nara Lokesh for conducting the parents-teachers meet. He urged the students to avail the facilities provided by the government to excel in the studies.

MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar said the state government is conducting the parents-teachers meeting at 1,064 schools across the state.

He further said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has a vision to devel-op the state in all fields and steps are being taken to improve the quality of the education in the govern-ment schools.

District collector S Nagalakshmi, district education officer Renuka, district medical and health minister Vijayalakshmi were present.