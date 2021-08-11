Britain explores business prospects for collaborations in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming held a meeting with the office-bearers and members of the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) from the Vijayawada and Guntur regions.

The British Deputy High Commissioner's office has been constantly engaging with the AP Chambers for the last few years to explore business collaboration and partnerships with the United Kingdom, a communiqué from AP Chambers headed by its president KVS Prakash Rao and general secretary Potluri Bhaskara Rao said here on Tuesday.

The objective of this meeting was to discuss the possibility of exploring trade and partnership opportunities between the United Kingdom and Andhra Pradesh. As AP is strong in sectors like food processing, aqua, textiles among others, the possibility of exporters from the State setting up operations in the UK was discussed by Andrew Fleming and his team with the members of AP Chambers.

The experts from the British Deputy High Commissioner's office interacted individually with the members of AP Chambers and explained the marketing, finance and partnership support that will be extended to the exporters from AP those wish to start operations in the UK.

AP Chambers also briefed the British Deputy High Commissioner and his team about the major sectors in AP such as aqua, textile, infrastructure and real estate where plenty of opportunities exist in the State.

Members of AP Chambers M Murali Krishna, Ch Sudhakara Chowdary, Ch Sambasiva Rao, P Ravi Kumar, P Venkat Rami Reddy, A Nagaveer and other members from Vijayawada and Guntur regions participated in the interactive meeting.

As many entrepreneurs from AP are looking for opportunities and partnerships with the United Kingdom, both the parties agreed to have exclusive sector-specific meetings with the stakeholders from the different sectors starting with food processing sector to take this engagement forward.