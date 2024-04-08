Live
- Congress, NC finalise seat sharing in J&K & Ladakh for Lok Sabha polls
- IP University extends last date for online applications till April 15
- Govt bonds worth Rs 30,000 crore to come up for auction on April 12
- Former UAE batter Usman Khan in contention for place in Pakistan squad despite ban
- Andhra Pradesh tops in social security pensions: Jagan
- At $24.5 billion, India witnesses resurgence in deals in Q1: Report
- Chennai Police bans drones, UAVs during PM Modi’s visit to T Nagar
- REC loans for green projects record 6-fold jump to Rs 1.37 lakh crore
- Tata Tea Chakra Gold Hosts Grand Finale Of Suvarna Avakasham Contest With Rashmika Mandanna
- Tirumala decked up for Ugadi
Just In
BS Maqbool asks not to politicise his Umrah Yatra
YSR Congress Party Kadiri candidate BS Maqbool, emphasized the importance of not politicizing the holy Umrah Yatra.
YSR Congress Party Kadiri candidate BS Maqbool, emphasized the importance of not politicizing the holy Umrah Yatra. He made these remarks while participating in an election campaign organized by Councilor Ismail in Ward 22 under Kadiri Municipal on Monday.
During the campaign, he stated that he is willing to postpone his Umrah trip to seek blessings in the holy month of Ramzan, leaving the decision to those who are trying to politicize the news. He also warned against making false accusations during Ramadan, stating that Allah will not forgive those who fast and spread lies.
BS Maqbool expressed his disappointment with some people who do not understand the significance of Iftar and who falsely accuse Chief Minister Jagananna of being biased against minorities. He emphasized that only through the YSRCP can the development of the constituency be achieved.
Furthermore, he urged the residents to vote for the fan symbol in the upcoming elections and bring the YSR Congress Party back to power, allowing CM Jagananna to serve as Chief Minister for a second term. The campaign event was attended by former minister Shakir, former MLA Attar Chand Basha, state CEC member Pula Srinivasa Reddy, town president Jilan Bhasha, and other YSRCP leaders and activists.