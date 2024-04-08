BS Maqbool asks not to politicise his Umrah Yatra

YSR Congress Party Kadiri candidate BS Maqbool, emphasized the importance of not politicizing the holy Umrah Yatra. He made these remarks while participating in an election campaign organized by Councilor Ismail in Ward 22 under Kadiri Municipal on Monday.

During the campaign, he stated that he is willing to postpone his Umrah trip to seek blessings in the holy month of Ramzan, leaving the decision to those who are trying to politicize the news. He also warned against making false accusations during Ramadan, stating that Allah will not forgive those who fast and spread lies.

BS Maqbool expressed his disappointment with some people who do not understand the significance of Iftar and who falsely accuse Chief Minister Jagananna of being biased against minorities. He emphasized that only through the YSRCP can the development of the constituency be achieved.

Furthermore, he urged the residents to vote for the fan symbol in the upcoming elections and bring the YSR Congress Party back to power, allowing CM Jagananna to serve as Chief Minister for a second term. The campaign event was attended by former minister Shakir, former MLA Attar Chand Basha, state CEC member Pula Srinivasa Reddy, town president Jilan Bhasha, and other YSRCP leaders and activists.