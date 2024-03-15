BS Maqbool distributes CMRF to victims in six mandals in Kadiri

YSRCP MLA candidate BS Maqbool distributed Chief Minister's Relief Fund cheques worth Rs 22 lakh 98,000 to 23 victims from six mandals who were unable to avail free medical services under the Arogyashri scheme within the constituency. The distribution took place at Maqbool's office on Friday.

During the event, Maqbool highlighted the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in providing support to those in need through the CM's Relief Fund. He mentioned that while many people in the state are benefiting from the Arogyashri scheme, there are still those who require assistance beyond its scope. This gesture showcased the transparent governance and commitment of the YSRCP government in reaching out to all sections of society without any discrimination of caste or religion.





The recipients of the checks expressed their gratitude towards Maqbool and also thanked CM Jagananna for the support provided to them during their time of need. They pledged their allegiance to the YSR Congress Party and vowed to work towards its victory in the upcoming elections.



The event saw the presence of various party leaders including Town President Jilan Bhasha, Municipal Vice Chairman Ajjukunta Rajasekhar Reddy, Municipal Councillors, and Sarpanch YSRCP leaders.

