BSA demands immediate release of Rs 6,400 cr towards fee reimbursement

Nandyal: The Bahujan Student Association (BSA) has demanded the immediate release of Rs 6,400 crore pending under the fee reimbursement scheme across Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference at the Nandyal district office on Tuesday, BSA State president Palutla Ramana and district President Pedda Swamy stated that the prolonged delay in disbursing these funds was putting an unbearable financial burden on students, particularly those from marginalized communities. They urged the State government to prioritise the resolution of education-related issues without further delay.

The association called for immediate withdrawal of GO No. 77, describing it as a detrimental policy for postgraduate students. They insisted that the fee reimbursement scheme must be applied uniformly to all eligible students, irrespective of course or institution.

They further appealed to the government to enhance basic amenities in government hostels and to increase mess and cosmetic charges to ensure better living and hygiene conditions for hostel inmates.

Speaking on the broader concerns in the public education system, the BSA leaders demanded the immediate recruitment of vacant teacher posts in government schools and the upgrading of facilities in social welfare hostels. They also opposed the privatisation of medical colleges and called for the unconditional implementation of the Talliki Vandanam scheme, aimed at supporting mothers of school-going children.

The BSA warned that continued inaction on these critical issues would lead to Statewide protests and intensified student agitation. The press conference was attended by several district leaders, including Nag Maddileti, Chakri, Raheem, Ganesh, Suresh, John Paul, and Subhash, who expressed their full support for the association’s demands.