Buggavanka to get facelift with Rs 20 crores: Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that the beautification works of Buggavanka will be taken up with Rs 20 crore soon.

Inspecting low-lying areas in Ravindranagar, Nagarajupet in Kadapa city on Saturday, he said that due to heavy rains, Buggavanka has been receiving adequate water from nearby hills and dam was filled to brim.

Due to non-construction of protection wall, water was entering into the habitations, he said and added 3 gates of dam against 7 were lifted on Saturday to avoid inundation problem.

He said that former chief minister Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy had sanctioned Rs 78 crores for beautification of Buggavank dam in 2004 and the works were stopped after his death.

He said that government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the construction of protection wall and Rs 20 crore for construction of service roads on both sides of Buggavanka dam.