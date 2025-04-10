Building innovation ecosystem in healthcare

Visakhapatnam: In a move to accelerate India’s medtech innovation ecosystem, the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) partnered with Forge Innovation and Ventures to launch a state-of-the-art forge factory, academy and accelerator.

The strategic collaboration aims to build the country’s strongest innovation ecosystem for medical technology, one that nurtures emerging entrepreneurs, accelerates product development and strengthens India’s self-reliance in affordable healthcare solutions.

In partnership with Medtech Zone, Forge Innovation & Ventures will establish three core components, each designed to strengthen a distinct stage of the startup journey. The Forge Factory will offer physical infrastructure, including labs and prototyping facilities wherein startups can build, test, and validate their medtech devices in real-world conditions. The Forge Academy will serve as a talent and capability development platform, offering training, mentoring and upskilling programmes for entrepreneurs, engineers, and researchers, focusing on industrial medtech, product design, regulatory pathways, and emerging technologies.

Meanwhile, the Forge Accelerator will support early-stage startups through curated acceleration programmes that provide access to seed capital, business model development and go-to-market strategies with a focus on both domestic and global markets.

MD and founder CEO of AMTZ Jitendar Sharma described the partnership as a significant leap towards nurturing medtech entrepreneurs in India. “This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our vision to make India a self-reliant hub for affordable healthcare technologies. Together, we will build an enabling ecosystem for startups where innovators can fearlessly test, refine, and launch transformative solutions,” he informed.

Sharing his views, Vish Sahasranamam, co-founder and CEO of Forge Innovation and Ventures, said, “We are thrilled to join hands with AMTZ, India’s premier medtech zone. Through this partnership, we aim to build a thriving open innovation network that not only supports startups but also contributes meaningfully to India’s public health systems.”

Already, the Medivalley Research Square at AMTZ houses a dynamic ecosystem of medical device manufacturers, research labs and healthcare innovators. With the addition of the new integrated support system, the zone is expected to become a launchpad for disruptive medtech innovations that addresses both local healthcare challenges and global market needs.