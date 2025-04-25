Live
- TGSWREIS Opens Intermediate First-Year Admissions for 2025–26 in 239 Residential Colleges
- KSRTC Contract Conductor Arrested After Video Shows Harassment of Woman Passenger
- Adobe Expands Firefly AI With New Image Generators and Creative Tools
- BIS Seizes ₹2.5 Crore Worth of Non-Compliant Products; Educates E-Commerce Warehouse Staff
- India’s passenger vehicle volume to scale fresh high in FY26, utility cars to lead
- Net services suspended in parts of Rajasthan's Jhalawar after wedding murder violence
- Another fire breaks out at Satavahana University in Karimnagar
- High tension at Telangana–Chhattisgarh border as security forces advance into Maoist strongholds
- Sri Gururaja English medium students excel in SSC results
- AIMIM secures victory in Hyderabad MLC election with 63 votes
Building workers demand revival of welfare board
- Express anguish that despite ten months in power, the coalition govt has taken no steps to fulfil this promise
- The Building Workers Union of the NTR District Committee organised a protest demonstration
- Warns that if the State govt fails to honour its promises, construction workers will launch an agitation
Vijayawada: Following the call given by the State Committee of AP Building & Other Construction Workers Federation (CITU), the Building Workers Union of the NTR District Committee, organised a protest demonstration at Dharna Chowk here on Thursday, urging the state government to immediately resolve the issues faced by construction workers.
P Apparao and Pilli Narasimha Rao, district president and secretary of the Building Workers Union, stated that the previous government had done injustice to construction workers. Before the elections, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh promised in every meeting to revive the welfare board and implement welfare schemes if their coalition came to power.
However, they expressed anguish that despite ten months in power, the coalition government has taken no steps to fulfil this promise. NTR district president of CITU A Venkateswara Rao said that Rs 4,298 crore is currently available in the state’s Welfare Board, as recently announced by the Labour Minister in the Legislative Council.
He stressed that the government does not need to allocate even a single rupee. He demanded immediate revival of the Building Workers Welfare Board and the implementation of welfare schemes.
The previous YSRCP government halted ongoing welfare schemes for workers by issuing Circular 1214. The coalition government had promised to cancel this circular and revive the Welfare Board.
The leaders warned that if the State government fails to honour its promises, construction workers will launch an agitation.
CITU Central City leaders M Baburao, Y Subbarao, Building Workers Union Central City Secretary B Govindu, East City Secretary VB Raju, Ali, Babu, Irfan, Azaruddin, West City leaders S Subbareddy, Joseph, and Building Workers Union leaders V Kanakarao, Ch Srinivas, Suribabu, Ranasthalam Satyanarayana, Satyam, T Harikrishna, Simhachalam and others participated.