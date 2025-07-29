Burley tobacco purchase centre set up at Gullapalli

Parchur: Parchur MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao inaugurated a new tobacco purchase center in Gullapalli village on Monday,as part of the coalition government’s initiative under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to support struggling burley tobacco farmers.

Speaking at the inauguration, MLA Yeluri stated that the establishment of these purchase centers comes as a direct response to the crisis faced by farmers, who private companies have allegedly deceived. He said that the companies had misled farmers and subsequently refused to purchase their crops at promised rates, leaving cultivators with substantial losses. He announced that, recognising the severity of the situation, the coalition government took special initiative to facilitate the purchase of black burley tobacco, which falls outside the jurisdiction of the Tobacco Board. The new center in Gullapalli has been strategically established to serve farmers from Inkollu mandal, providing them with a reliable platform to sell their tobacco produce, the MLA added. MARKFED Managing Director Karuna Sri announced that this facility represents the 15th black burley tobacco purchase center in the region. She said that the center will initially procure tobacco from 25 farmers, handling approximately 500 bundles per day.

Priority will be given to small and marginal farmers with holdings of up to 20 quintals, after which larger farmers will be accommodated, she informed. The Market Committee Chairman, Gunji Venkata Rao, praised MLA Yeluri’s dedicated efforts over the past three months, noting his continuous advocacy with the Chief Minister, ministers, and officials to resolvefarmers’ tobacco-related issues.