Just In
Bust stress to stay healthy
Highlights
A life skill trainer and psychologist Dr Sri Chandana participated in an awareness programme organised by senior leaders Dr Raghu Arya, Swarnalatha and a clinical psychologist Keerthi Reddy and others in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Addressing the gathering, Chandana said that one in every ten people in India is suffering from various types of mental problems such as mental stress, anxiety, job stress, business stress. She felt if these problems are not carefully addressed, they will lead to diabetes and blood pressure and other diseases.
She underlined the need to check the stress to stay healthy and suggested that people should learn how to control the stress.
