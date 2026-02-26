Buyers-sellers meet held on natural farming

Rajamahendravaram: A buyers–sellers networking meeting on natural farming was held on Wednesday at Surya Gardens on JN Road in Rajamahendravaram. The event witnessed the participation of farmers, aggregators and stakeholders from across the delta region.

Stall exhibitions showcasing Bio Resource Centre (BRC) products and agricultural inputs were organised, featuring participants from East Godavari, Eluru, West Godavari, NTR, Konaseema, Krishna and Kakinada districts.

District collector Kirti Chekuri said the meeting served as a platform to connect farmers, aggregators, processors, retailers and service providers from the delta region. She stated that the primary objective of the networking programme was to create direct market access for farmers’ produce. Natural farming, she noted, enables the production of chemical-free and quality food products for consumers.

The Collector advised farmers to focus not only on production but also on marketing aspects of natural farming. Direct linkage between farmers and consumers would significantly enhance farmers’ income, she said, urging every farmer to act as an agent of change by introducing natural farming practices adopted in their fields to neighbouring farmers. She emphasised that natural farming is not merely a cultivation method but a sustainable way of life that maintains balance between land, people and nature.

Rythu Sadhikara Samstha Executive Vice-Chairman and retired IAS officer T Vijay Kumar participated in the meeting through a virtual platform and interacted with farmers, entrepreneurs and buyers. He advised farmers to strictly follow natural farming practices from seed selection to harvesting, stating that the method plays a crucial role in protecting soil health while producing safe and nutritious food.

District Agriculture Officer K Robert Paul said farmers should think beyond being producers and adopt an entrepreneurial approach. He explained that branding, proper packaging and adherence to quality standards would help farmers gain a distinct identity in the market. Officials of the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, including C Chandrasekhar, Pranay Bhargav and Bijay Narasingh Dev, also participated in the programme.