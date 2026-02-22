BVC Engg College hosts Resonance & Yuvagala 2K26

Amalapuram: BVC Engineering College was the site of a vibrant celebration on Saturday as it inaugurated Resonance 2K26, a national-level technical fest, and Yuvagala 2K26, a cultural confluence. The technical events were inaugurated by Chief Guest Mrs. Neeharika Chenna, Regional Director of Google Media Solutions, Asia Pacific. In her address to over 1100 participants, she highlighted the significance of Artificial Intelligence and urged students to pair technical skills with leadership, time management, and good conduct to build a golden future.

College Chairperson Dr. Bonam Kanakadurga and Vice Principal Dr. A. Pravin noted that these programs are essential for student development and innovation. During the event, the official college souvenir was released.

Competitions including the Tech Talk Summit, Project Expo, and Robo Race were held across various departments. In the evening, Chief Guest Nanda Kishore and Guest of Honour Ramesh Ravipudi from ONGC presented prizes to the winners. The day concluded with a performance by Jabardasth fame HyperAadi and team, followed by the National Anthem.